Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $410.97 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00423576 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.33 or 0.28891841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00468865 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official website is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars.

