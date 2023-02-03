Barclays Boosts Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target to GBX 1,920

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,850 ($22.85) to GBX 1,920 ($23.71) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($40.14) to GBX 2,600 ($32.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.22) to GBX 2,621 ($32.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.88) target price on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Future presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,410.25 ($29.77).

Future Stock Performance

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 1,715 ($21.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,698.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,406.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,491.91. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.76) and a one year high of GBX 3,349 ($41.36).

Future Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £105,569.28 ($130,380.73).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

