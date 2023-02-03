Barclays Raises ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 625

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 590 ($7.29) to GBX 625 ($7.72) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.50) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.35) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($11.73) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 660 ($8.15) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.26) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 965 ($11.92).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 982 ($12.13) on Monday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,154.40 ($26.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 636.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 702.49. The stock has a market cap of £982.15 million and a PE ratio of 3,167.74.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

