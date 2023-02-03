Barclays Raises Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target to GBX 1,920

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,850 ($22.85) to GBX 1,920 ($23.71) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($30.88) to GBX 2,560 ($31.62) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.22) to GBX 2,621 ($32.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($40.14) to GBX 2,600 ($32.11) in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Future Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Future has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

