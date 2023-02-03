Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 370,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 402,960 shares.The stock last traded at $8.71 and had previously closed at $8.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBDC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $962.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Further Reading

