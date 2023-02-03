Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.18

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.18 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 12.53 ($0.15). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.85 ($0.16), with a volume of 194,982 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.62) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Base Resources from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.30) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Base Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £164.92 million and a PE ratio of 220.83.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Featured Stories

