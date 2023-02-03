BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,667. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.