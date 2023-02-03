BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,667. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

