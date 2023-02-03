BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

TSE BCE traded up C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$61.43. The company had a trading volume of 938,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. BCE has a 52 week low of C$55.66 and a 52 week high of C$74.09. The stock has a market cap of C$56.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.12.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5499997 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

