Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $444.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 352,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,929. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $488.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. B. Riley raised their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

