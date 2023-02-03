Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €51.00 ($55.43) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BC8. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.30 ($39.46) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle Stock Performance

ETR BC8 opened at €41.46 ($45.07) on Friday. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €32.57 ($35.40) and a 52-week high of €63.84 ($69.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.46 and a 200-day moving average of €37.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.