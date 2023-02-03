BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.