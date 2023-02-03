Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.60) to GBX 2,700 ($33.35) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLWYF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bellway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Bellway has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

