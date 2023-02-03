Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00015670 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $35,268.11 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009622 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005321 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001924 BTC.

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

