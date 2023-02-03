Benchmark Raises 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Price Target to $15.00

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLWS. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,680. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $846.12 million, a P/E ratio of 109.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after buying an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,053,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 135,034 shares in the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

Featured Articles

