Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNFT. KeyCorp downgraded Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price target on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BNFT opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.04 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

