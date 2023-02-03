Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading 8.7% Higher

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 25,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 30,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of C$17.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Benton Resources

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

