Berenberg Bank Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. Bank of America cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €80.00 ($86.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.40.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $35.51 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.