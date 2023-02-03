Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30 to $7.80 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 1.5 %

BERY traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

