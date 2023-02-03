Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $416.97

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.97 ($5.15) and traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.37). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.18), with a volume of 8,413 shares traded.

Best of the Best Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £47.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1,125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 418.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 429.36.

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

