Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Rating Reiterated by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $91.81 on Friday. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $262.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $128.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,226,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bill.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bill.com by 17,470.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 384,341 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 40.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.