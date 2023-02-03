Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $80.85 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

