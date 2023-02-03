Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH opened at $80.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

