BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $159.64 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $23,625.67 or 1.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $159.64 million and $50.29 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00221756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 23,540.26705085 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,275,344.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

