Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Tops $28.41 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and $105,302.92 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00230996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00099494 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063631 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

