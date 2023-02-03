Bitcoin Diamond Tops 1-Day Volume of $101,072.76 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $28.27 million and approximately $101,072.76 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00231754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00097998 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00054762 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00060532 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000427 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

