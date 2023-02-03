Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $42.98

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $42.98 or 0.00182554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $828.10 million and approximately $39.61 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,547.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00586418 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00050967 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.