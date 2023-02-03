BitShares One Day Volume Tops $1.71 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 16% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $34.71 million and $1.71 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009346 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005222 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001880 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

