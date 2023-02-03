Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 343,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.04. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 69.77% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

