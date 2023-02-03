BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BHK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 151,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.03.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
