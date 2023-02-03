BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 151,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

