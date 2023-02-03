BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

HYT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 558,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,915. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

