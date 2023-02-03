BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
HYT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 558,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,915. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
