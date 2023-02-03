BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 127,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 40,867 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 419,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

