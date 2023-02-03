BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BGR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. 39,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,910. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.