BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:CII traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 159,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,487. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

