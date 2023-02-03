BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BDJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 157,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.