BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 157,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

