BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 28th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ECAT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.14. 265,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,862. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $17.81.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
