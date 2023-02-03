BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRAGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. 67,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

