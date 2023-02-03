BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FRA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. 67,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.