BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,090. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $193,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

