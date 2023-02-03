BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.64. 35,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

