BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BME traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $47.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

