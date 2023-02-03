BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $770.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $824.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $726.70 and a 200 day moving average of $679.58.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,084 shares of company stock valued at $45,732,048 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

