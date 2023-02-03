BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,891. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

