BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,891. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.