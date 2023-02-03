BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BLW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 37,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,622. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.