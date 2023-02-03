BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance
BTA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 17,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $12.66.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.