BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 109,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

