BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. 109,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.