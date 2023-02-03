BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,016. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 38,151 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.