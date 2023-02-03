BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BYM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,016. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.