BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.6 %
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 128,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,943. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
