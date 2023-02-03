BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 128,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,943. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

