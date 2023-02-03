BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MHN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. 30,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 43.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.