BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,122. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $316,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

