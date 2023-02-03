BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,122. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
