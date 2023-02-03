BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BSTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 106,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Dividend History for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

