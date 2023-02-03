BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 106,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

