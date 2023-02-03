BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BHV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.